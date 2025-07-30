Benue IDPs protest hunger hours after Remi Tinubu’s N1bn donation

…It’s politically instigated — SEMA

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Makurdi-Lafia highway was Wednesday taken over by hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, housed at the Maga IDPs camp Mbayongo in the outskirts of Makurdi, Benue State capital, in protest over alleged lack of food and other necessities.

The angry IDPs who barricaded the highway at the junction leading to the camp held tree branches and sang solidarity songs saying “We are hungry”, “We want to go back home”, among others.

The protest came about 24 hours after the visit of Nigeria’s First Lady Remi Tinubu to the state who donated N1billion for the upkeep of the displaced families in the state.

One of the protesters who gave her name as Rebecca Awuse explained that they embarked on the protest to draw the attention of the government to their plight.

She said, “We want to go back home, we are hungry and we are tired of staying in the camp where we are not being taken care of.”

Reacting, the Information Officer of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, Tema Ager said the protest was politically instigated.

He said: “The IDPs are not being starved, government is providing food for them. Those IDPs in Yelewata usually abandon their camp and move to the camp in International Market in Makurdi because it is a recent camp and people have been trooping in there for food.

“Even when we take food to them there in Yelewata, they still come back to the International Market to collect more. The major issue that triggered this protest is politics, all because the first lady visited yesterday and announced the donation N1billion.

“What the first lady, Mrs. Tinubu announced yesterday cannot happen today and moreso, the money is for resettlements not for food. Some of them are protesting that they were given money and we have not shared it to them,” Ager stated.

On when last food items were distributed to IDPs in the state, Ager said, “As we speak food is being distributed to them. The last time food was distributed to the IDPs was in May this year but currently food is being distributed to them across the state.”