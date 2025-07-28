Benue govt sacks boards of sports associations

Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Creativity, Terkimbi Ikyange has approved the immediate dissolution and re-constitution of the Board of the Sports Associations in the state.

The development was contained in a statement issued Monday by the Benue State acting Director of Sports, Anthony Torbundeh, in Makurdi.

Torbundeh in the statement explained that the decision to sack the boards was to allow the State Sports Council, align with the subsequent National Sports Commission/ Federation elective congress time lines.

“Consequently, the management of the Sports Council wishes to thank all the Chairmen and Members of the various Sports Associations for their enormous contributions towards the sustenance of their various sports,” he said.

The Sports Director reminded the outgoing board members that the job of developing sports in the state was the responsibility of all.

He urge them to remain resolute and ready to serve the state at all times in whatever capacity when called upon.