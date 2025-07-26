Benue farmers raise alarm over influx of herdsmen, cattle to communities

File photo of a herder and his cattle

By Peter Duru

The residents of Anyimbe and Awashuwa settlements in Ayilamo, Tombu Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state have raised the alarm over the massive influx of herdsmen and cattle into their communities.

They expressed concern that the development could pose a danger to the security of lives and property in the area, aside from leading to the destruction of their already cultivated farmland.

The residents appealed to security agencies to stop the herdsmen and their cattle, who they claimed were migrating from neighbouring Nasarawa State.

A farmer in the Awashuwa community who identified himself as Shim Akur lamented that the migrating herdsmen posed a serious danger to the people of the area.

He pointed out that the huge number of cattle would end up on their farms, and the fact is that we will not just sit down and watch them destroy the crops we have invested so much money in farming.

“They are coming in huge numbers from neighbouring Nasarawa State and it is troubling for us all because of what they usually do to their host.

“And if we try to get them out on our own it will result in them coming after us. That is why we are appealing to security agencies to come in and help us stop these people from destroying our farms.

“Already, our people in Anyimbe have started shouting that they have already started destroying the farms in the community, and they are sounding disturbed.

“We know that is a recipe for crisis because the people will not just watch while their source of livelihood is destroyed by the invaders. That is why we need security personnel to take action now before the situation gets out of hand.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent Udeme Edet, could not be reached for comment.

