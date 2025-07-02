Benue and other killings: The joke is on us

By SUNNY IKHIOYA

The future survival of this country as a nation will depend on the decisiveness that is brought to bear on the issue of insecurity in the land, it is as clear as daylight. So the President will publicly ask our security chiefs for the arrest of perpetrators before they will do their job?

We have just been informed of the arrest of suspected perpetrators of the Benue killings. As good as this sounds, we only hope it is not for the optics alone. What you do with the arrested will determine future deterrence. For now we will just be watching. Everything is becoming a huge joke and the joke is on all of us.

Almost simultaneously, as the President was asking Musa to flush them out of our forests, reports have it that a group of our soldiers were meeting with bandits somewhere in Katsina to negotiate a cease fire, with the bandits asking for the forests to be conceded to them as forest guards. It has become a huge joke on us, an overrated people, in intelligence, culture, resources and youth potentials, the supposed giant of Africa.

The joke is on us, from the leaders who invited foreigners to come and be killing their fellow brothers and sisters, to the various security heads, who have made it like a relay race from one set to the other, with excuses upon excuses for failures. To our politicians who have been living in denial, some cannot even visit their respective hometowns but will prefer to remain in Abuja and be pontificating.

To our President, governors and their team, who will not face the realities on ground, no political will to act decisively against these terrorists, bandits and others. We live in denial, like idiots who do not know that they are inflicting damages on themselves with their combined acts of omission and commission.

A battle-tested former intelligent officer appeared on live television to say our security agents know who the sponsors of these terrorists are and where they are camped. How did we respond to this information? Mute! Continue to live in denial. We are a nation of cowards, if not, we would not allow a rag tag, well armed insurgent and mercenary groups take over our land and perpetuate horrific killings that were not even witnessed during the barbarian times.

The Yelewata killings in Benue State is a shame to all of our leaders, both military and civilians. It cannot be justified for any reason, not even the usual herders -farmer’s conflict. It is totally unacceptable and everyone in authority both retired and active on duty should be ashamed of them selves. It is a huge joke on the country of a people’ with so much intelligence and contacts all over the world.

Some evil people are really living it up, and it is the right time for them to be exposed. In the news: “The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, recently alleged the presence of saboteurs within the Nigerian military, implicating them in the Yelewata massacre Benue State that claimed over 200 lives.” Also reported is the one with this headline “Benue Killings: Nigeria’s Security Apparatus Knew About Yelewata attack before hand”. The story went further “I received a security alert on the 27th of last month from someone, warning that the Fulani were planning to attack Yelewata. I still have it on my phone. That means, if it got to me, it must have reached the security apparatus of this country before the attack….President Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu”.

The conspiracy theorists have started postulating, saying that the owners of Nigeria have decided to make the country ungovernable, in the manner of Jonathan’s 2014 era, that the killings we are witnessing now are not accidental but deliberately contrived. There is also this one; “Boys that we arrested for terrörism mentioned that some of their sponsors are Governors, Senators, Minister. Some of them are in Aso rock… Former Naval Chief”.

Will they succeed? This is where we will see the difference between Tinubu and Jonathan, the meek and ruthless, the lion and the lamb, we wait and see. Before then, the whole of us must take the responsibility of flushing out these elements from our lands. For those that think it is to their advantage of religion, ethnicity and politics, they must remember the biblical Job, who, when his travails started cried out, “For the thing which I greatly feared is come upon me, and that which I was afraid of is come unto me”.

May our case not be like that of Job through our cowardice and selfishness. This problem is the easiest to put away with the right orientation of the people and will of the leadership. It is not rocket science. For a start, we must divorce politics, religion, and ethnicity from issues concerning security and decisively deal with those fawning the embers, without fear or favour. The communities must be empowered to defend their lands and provide the necessary logistics support. That was how over a hundred bandits were eliminated in Zamfara state this past week in just one raid.

The only language terrorists understand is equal and retributive justice. We must give it to them. If the saboteurs in the armed forces could not be fished out, they should all be sent to their local government and respective states of origin to defend their land and if they fail in the assignment, should be sanctioned accordingly. Only a bastard will stand by idle and watch enemies come and put his homeland on fire. They understand the terrain better and will be able to mount defensive guards against infiltrators. It will make it difficult for unfriendly strangers to gain foothold in the land.

Henceforth, do not send our troops to unfamiliar territories, send soldiers that are sons of the soil. Key performance targets must be set for them, which must be reviewed regularly from defence headquarters. As much as possible, we must eliminate foreign influences in the name of foreign aids. Especially those coming through religious bodies and non government organisations, they are all spies and do not mean well for us. If it continues unabated, we must not forget the General Theophilus Danjuma’s option. Everyone must be prepared to defend the land of his ancestors and must find all legitimate means to do that. Not the least, we must still look at the structural foundation on which this country is built. We are a secular, multi ethnic and diversified country in all forms and contents.

Our strength lies in the unity in our diversity, it is time to restructure governance along these lines, it will help to ameliorate the tension existing amongst us and therefore create an atmosphere of peace that will attract prosperity. We should be looking in this direction.

*Ikhioya wrote via: http://www.southsouthecho.com