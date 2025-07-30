Benin based club meets, discipline members

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Benin Recreation Club (BRC 1933) has held its Mid-Annual General Meeting where it took disciplinary actions against some of its members who they said breached the rules of the club.

A statement by its Public Relations Officer, Edoko Wilson quoted the president of the Club, Osayi Osamuyi as saying that the club was undergoing transformation in various departments.

He said the gathering brought together members of the club who engaged in robust discussions about its current status and future direction with the presentation of key reports, including the President’s Address, Secretary’s Report, Financial Secretary’s Report, Auditor’s Report, and updates from various sections like Board and Card Games, Swimming and Football, Tennis, Table Tennis, Billiards and others.

The statement said Osamuyi expressed optimism about the club’s ongoing transformation. “Benin Recreation Club is currently undergoing a remarkable transformation, thanks to the unwavering support and dedication of our distinguished members.

“We are working tirelessly to upgrade our recreational facilities, attract high-quality members through strategic entry points, and improve our finances through digitalization and enhanced accountability.”

Mr. Osamuyi also extended heartfelt appreciation to notable benefactors, including the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinediob for his consistent support toward infrastructural development, the Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice Daniel Okungbowa, and the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, for their vital contributions to the club’s progress.

He said in a decisive move, the AGM unanimously expelled Mr. Williams Ugiagbe and Mr. Osahon Imaru for dragging the club to court over election-related matters. Mr. Isimwemen Okpeaye was also expelled for gross misconduct.

As part of new initiatives and structural reforms, the AGM approved the creation of the BRC Diaspora Forum to foster engagement among members residing outside Nigeria. Additionally, the BRC Special Duties Team (SDT) was established to attract new members and re-engage inactive ones.

To broaden its range of recreational offerings, the club also introduced three new sections which are Billiards and Snooker/Pool Section, Volleyball, Badminton, and Basketball Section Bus Stop Lounge Section