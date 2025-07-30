Bello Bala Shagari emerges NAMYO’s vice chair for Africa

ABUJA — Bello Bala Shagari, a prominent Nigerian youth advocate, and former President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has been elected as the Vice Chair for Africa in the newly constituted Executive Board of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization (NAMYO), following the group’s first Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 29, 2025.

The election, which drew participation from NAMYO national chapters across multiple continents, marked a significant milestone in the evolution of the youth arm of the Non-Aligned Movement. The conference was convened in line with the NAMYO Statute ratified in 2022, serving as the organization’s highest decision-making body.

Shagari, who is the grandson of Nigeria’s former President, Shehu Shagari, will now serve alongside other regional vice chairs and board members representing Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Caribbean, and fellow African nations.

In a statement released by the NAMYO Secretariat, the organization confirmed that the Executive Board election was aimed at steering the strategic direction of the youth organization and enhancing engagement with international stakeholders. The Board will work in close coordination with the Secretariat to develop an inclusive and future-oriented agenda for youth across NAM-member states.

“The election results were officially announced on the same day. The following slide introduces the newly elected Vice-Chairs and Board Members, selected in accordance with regional representation frameworks,” the statement read.

Africa’s representation on the newly constituted Executive Board includes:

Vice Chair (Africa), Nigeria (Bello Bala Shagari), Board Members, Algeria, Zimbabwe, Senegal, South Africa, and Tanzania.

Reacting to his election, Shagari expressed deep gratitude for the confidence reposed in him by his peers and pledged to promote the interests of African youth within the Non-Aligned Movement framework.

“It is a great honor to serve in this capacity and to work alongside other passionate young leaders across the globe. I remain committed to fostering unity among African youth and ensuring their voices are heard on global platforms,” he said.

The Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization (NAMYO) was established to promote the ideals of peace, development, cooperation, and youth participation among member states of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). With its newly elected leadership, NAMYO aims to deepen its impact and visibility through strategic engagement, policy advocacy, and meaningful partnerships.

Shagari’s emergence is seen as a major boost to youth leadership in Africa and a testament to Nigeria’s growing influence in global youth diplomacy.