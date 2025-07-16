BBNaija season 10 to begin July 26 with N150m grand prize

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the 2025 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show season 10 will premiere on July 26, kicking off with a double launch weekend on July 26 and 27.

At a press briefing held on Wednesday, the organisers revealed that this season’s winner will walk away with a whopping N150 million: the biggest grand prize in the show’s history since it first aired in 2006.

Fan-favourite Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the host.

We all know Biggie has been serving drama, twists, and iconic moments for nine spicy years. 🎥😮‍💨



Now #BBNaija Season 10 is HERE, and it’s outdoing everything you’ve seen.

🔥 Certified reality drama.

🚫 No zero. No minus.



🗓️ Double launch: July 26 & 27

📺 Africa Magic Showcase &… pic.twitter.com/eg9F52dGIx — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) July 16, 2025

During the event, Ebuka highlighted the show’s impressive milestones over the years. BBNaija has featured 197 housemates across nine seasons, aired for a total of 709 days, and awarded N637 million in prize money.

Last year’s “No Loose Guard” edition introduced a twist, requiring contestants to audition in pairs and enter the house as duos.

Eventually, they were unpaired and competed individually. In the end, Kellyrae emerged victorious, clinching the N100 million prize and making history as the first married housemate to win the show.

For the BBNaija season 10, the organisers brought back physical auditions, which were conducted between May 16 and 18.

Vanguard News