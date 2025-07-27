BBNaija 10: Koyin, Danboskid, Bright Morgan, other male housemates unveiled

The highly anticipated BBNaija Season 10, tagged “10 Over 10,” continued its grand launch on Sunday night with the unveiling of the first set of male housemates: Koyin, Danboskid, and Bright Morgan.

Koyin, a 21-year-old from Ogun State, was the first male housemate to be introduced. With a strong sense of wanderlust, he described himself as a “baby boy” with both fine boi and street vibes. He’s confident he’ll stir emotions and isn’t shy about making the girlies cry.

Danboskid followed as the second male housemate. A self-assured fine boy, he claims he doesn’t chase girls but enjoys being pursued. “If they love me, let them come for me,” he said.

Bright Morgan, a self-assured gym enthusiast who proudly declares, “I love the mirror and the mirror loves me.” While he’s not open to finding love in the house, he’s expected to bring sleek style and a disciplined edge to the game.

RooBoy, another standout addition, revealed his cautious mindset as he stepped into the spotlight. “I don’t trust anybody ‘cause I know everyone is in the House for themselves,” he stated. Despite that, he’s ready to adapt, explore, and make his mark in the BBNaija house.

Faith, a medical doctor, also joined the mix with a clear goal: to avoid eviction at all costs. Describing himself as easy to vibe with, Faith blends intelligence with good energy. “I’m an easy person to melt into,” he said, positioning himself as a likeable contender in the house.

Then came KayBOBO, a vibrant personality from Ekiti State, known for his honesty and raw energy. He hates disrespect and laziness, loves to cook, and boldly claims he’s a better cook than celebrity chef Hilda Baci. With athletic prowess and unmatched confidence, KayBOBO has dubbed himself “The Terminator” — warning that he’s coming to “wreck ship” and shake the house.

Their introduction comes a day after 15 female housemates were revealed, each bringing a bold mix of charisma, ambition, and drama to Africa’s most-watched reality TV show.

This season, which kicked off on Saturday, July 26, promises 10 weeks of thrilling entertainment, filled with drama, alliances, romance, and intense gameplay.

With its “10 Over 10” theme, fans can expect standout personalities and memorable twists.

The launch event resumes with more housemates expected to enter the Big Brother house in the coming days.

The show will run until Sunday, October 5, 2025, culminating in a grand finale that will crown the winner of Season 10.

