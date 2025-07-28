BBNaija 10: Koyin breaks down after heated clash with Kaybobo

The BBNaija ‘Ten Over Ten’ edition saw its first major emotional moment on Monday as housemate Koyin broke down in tears following a heated verbal altercation with fellow contestant Kaybobo.

The clash erupted over a food-related disagreement, with Kaybobo accusing Koyin of disrespecting him, triggering a tense exchange between the two.

Other housemates quickly stepped in to calm the situation before it escalated further.

A visibly shaken Koyin was later seen crying and being comforted by other contestants.

The dramatic moment comes just days after the much-anticipated launch of BBNaija Season 10.

The show kicked off with a two-day opening ceremony, revealing female housemates on Saturday and male contestants on Sunday.

This season, themed ‘Ten Over Ten’, offers the biggest prize in the show’s history — a massive ₦150 million.

