BBNaija 10: Jason Jae retains HoH title after winning challenger game

Jason Jae has made history by becoming the first housemate to defend the Head of House (HOH) title under Big Brother’s new twist.

Just a day after winning the title, he was thrown back into the arena on Monday to face five challengers: Sultana, Dede, Kuture, Rooboy, and Bright Morgan.

With the victory, Jason Jae regains full immunity, exclusive access to the HOH lounge, and the power to steer the house for another week.

The BBNaija ‘Ten Over Ten’ edition began with a grand two-day opening ceremony, setting the stage for an exciting season.

The female housemates were introduced on Saturday, while the male contestants joined the show on Sunday.

This season promises even higher stakes, with a jaw-dropping grand prize of N150 million — the biggest in the show’s history since its launch in 2006.

Vanguard News