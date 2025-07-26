BBNaija 10: Ebuka announces new Head of House rules

The host of BBNaija Season 10, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has announced major changes to the format of the popular Head of House (HoH) games.

Traditionally, housemates compete for the HoH title to enjoy key privileges, including immunity from eviction and exclusive access to a luxury area of the house furnished with better food, bedding, and furniture.

However, in a twist introduced on Saturday night, Ebuka revealed that the structure of the HoH competition has been revamped for the 10 over 10 edition.

According to him, “the HoH games will now be played on Sundays.” In another significant change, he added that a Head of House challenger game will now be held every Monday.

This new format will require the HoH to defend their title just 24 hours after securing it.

“A Head of House challenger game has been introduced on Mondays, and this is when the winner of the HoH will defend their position,” Ebuka explained.

The first HoH game under the new rules is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 27.

As the show’s tenth season kicks off with twists and heightened competition, fans can expect even more strategy, surprises, and suspense in the weeks ahead.

Vanguard News