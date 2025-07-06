Bayern’s Musiala out for ‘long period’ with broken fibula

Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala faces a “long period” on the sidelines after he suffered a broken fibula and an ankle dislocation at the Club World Cup, the German champions said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Germany international was hurt in a challenge with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as Bayern lost 2-0 in the quarter-finals in Atlanta on Saturday.

Coach Vincent Kompany was incensed by the injury but called it an “accident”. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer criticised Donnarumma though for being “reckless”.

Musiala was on a flight back to Munich on Sunday morning and will undergo surgery soon, Bayern said in a statement.

“This serious injury and the lengthy lay-off are a real shock for Jamal and us all. This hits FC Bayern,” said sporting director Max Eberl.

“Everyone knows how immensely important Jamal is for our game and what a central role he has in our team.

“Furthermore, there’s also a huge human impact and we all feel for him: Jamal has just come back from an injury and will now be out for another long period. He’ll get everything he needs from us.

“We’ll support him intensively, be by his side and already look forward to when he’s back on the pitch.”

According to German media, Musiala is expected to miss four to five months and could return just before the end of the year.

“It’s a situation where you don’t have to go in like that; it’s reckless,” Neuer said after the match. “He accepts the risk of injuring his opponent.”

Musiala missed the end of the season, including Bayern’s Champions League quarter-final exit to Inter Milan, with a torn hamstring and was not part of Germany’s Nations League squad in early June.

He returned in time for the Club World Cup and scored a hat-trick off the bench against amateurs Auckland City in a 10-0 win in Bayern’s opening game of the tournament.

Musiala’s absence will be felt by both Bayern and Germany, who will be without one of their key players for their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign that begins in September.

“Jamal’s injury is a big shock for us as well, especially given he had just come back after a muscle injury. We wish him the best for the operation as well as a speedy recovery,” said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Vanguard News