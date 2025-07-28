Bayelsa monarch’s purported removal sparks controversy

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – CONTROVERSY is trailing the alleged removal of HRH Chief Ododo Francis Timi, Ike VIII, the third-class Paramount Ruler of Ikebiri 1 Community, headquarters of Apoi/Olodiama Rural Development Authority in Southern Ijaw local government area.

Community sources said the security situation in the community has remained tense, with calls for state government’s intervention to prevent further escalation.

There is the allegation that a highly placed official of of Tompolo’s Tantita Security Services, an ex-militant leader, has been implicated in the purported unlawful removal of HRH Chief Ododo Francis Timi (Ike VIII), the Amananawei of Ikebiri Kingdom.

There was also the allegation that Community youths linked to Tantita Security Services carried out the removal.

According to reports, the removal of the monarch was allegedly supervised by a Chief of Staff to the Tantita Security official on Saturday, July 26, in the presence of military and civil defence personnel attached to Tantita Security Services in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Ruler of Ikebiri Kingdom, HRH Chief Ododo Francis Timi (Ike VIII), has raised concerns over the unconstitutional actions of Messrs Ephraim Fabofieghe, Baghebo Jacob, and oneTaylor Omientimi which led to his purported unlawful announcement of his removal.

Chief Timi, a retired principal, maintained that the individuals who purportedly declared his seat vacant and installed a new leadership poss potential security threat to law and order in the community, emphasizing that their actions were illegal and unconstitutional.

He, therefore, called on the Bayelsa State government to quickly intervene to prevent further escalation of the brewing crisis in his kingdom.

The Paramount Ruler further urged members of the public, corporate organizations, and oil companies to disregard the alleged unconstitutional declaration, saying that the royal father’s purported unlawful removal contravened laws of the state and the Ikebiri Kingdom’s constitution.

He maintained that the individuals behind the dastardly act lacked the constitutional authority to convene a general meeting of Ikebiri Kingdom and that the processes outlined in Section 43 of the community’s constitution were not followed, rendering the declaration null and void.

According to credible community sources, a group of Ikebiri community members previously vandalized the Palace of the Paramount Ruler in Ikebiri Community on March 3 and came again on March 7 to remove the royal stool of Chief Timi and took it to the graveside of Ike, founder of Ikebiri Kingdom, where it was left to rot away unchallenged till date.

Meanwhile, the office of the Deputy Governor governor has summoned both parties in the controversy with a view to resolving the matter.

All attempts to reach the Bayelsa State Coordinator of Tantita Security Services Limited, Chief Joshua Maciver, for comments were unsuccessful, as his lines were unreachable at the time of going to press.