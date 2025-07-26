Bayelsa govt jittery, trying  to frustrate ADC in Bayelsa – Igbinoba South/South V/chair

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The National Vice Chairman South South of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Festus Igbinoba, has accused some Bayelsa State government officials of trying to frustrate the smooth take off of the coalition party in the state through the use of machinery of the state.

Igbinoba, who was in the state to supervise the election of party officials, said in a statement in Yenagoa, weekend that that Bayelsa State government officials are jittery following the strength of ADC in Bayelsa State and across the nation.

He said by the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in Bayelsa State, Mr. Tovie Johnny was

re-instated to his position as state chairman, adding that any other person claiming to be the party chairman is non and void.

His words: “Our attention has drawn to attempts made by officials of the Government of Bayelsa State who for fear of the emerging strength of ADC in Bayelsa State and across the nation are resorting to the use of State Resources and Institutions viz Judiciary and the Police to undermine the normal and legitimate operation of the state ADC.

“The party hereby clarifies as follows; that Mr. Tovie Johnny is the Bayelsa State ADC Chairman who was duly elected as Chairman and any other person claiming to be Party Chairman is non and void.

“Elections or appointment of party officials is an internal matter and court doesn’t have jurisdiction in respect to Supreme Court Judgment.

“I as the National Vice Chairman South South of the Party was in Bayelsa State to hold Stakeholders meeting of the Party were Tovie Johnny was affirmed as the State Party

Chairman. We therefore urge the public to deal with the executive of the party headed by Mr. Tovie Johnny.”