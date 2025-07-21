Bayelsa cults killings: Tompolo reconcile, support deceased families

Tompolo

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

As part of measures to bring lasting peace to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital and its environs, following the surge of cults related killings in recent times, the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL, High Chief Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo(Tompolo) has initiated moves to reconcile and support families of deceased victims.

Chairman of Izon Cultural Heritage Centre, ICHC, Apostle Bodmas Prince Kemepadei, who facilitated the peace and reconciliation talks on behalf of Tompolo, who is also the patron of the organisation, on Sunday visited families of the innocent victims who lost their lives in Igbogene Community, a suburb of the state capital .

Addressing the families of the six victims, Apostle Kemepadei regretted the ugly incident which began late last year and conveyed the condolences of Tompolo, who he said was particularly worried about the dastardly killings and has vowed to do everything necessary to bring it to an end and restore lasting peace.

He made a donation of N1million as logistics support to the affected displaced families to enable them return to their homes, while promising other support from Tompolo to the families.

Kemepadei said: “Recently, the menace of cults related killings in Bayelsa State has been brought to the notice of our leader Tompolo and as a man who is passionate about Ijaw people and issues related to Ijaw, he has indicated his desire to intervene. hence this meeting.

“We have suggested to him what should be done, and to an extent, we have reached out to the leadership of the rival cult groups. We have made it known to them that their activities have affected the entire Ijaw nation with families losing their loved ones and breadwinners.

“We have sat down and discovered that Igbogene Community is the worst hit and that if measures are not taken to reconcile, unite and support the families who have lost innocent lives, the community will not recover as the grudges and bad blood has been harboured.

“Therefore we have come to reconcile, unite and support the various affected families.We are appealing to you to bury the hatchet and forgive one another and live in peace and harmony.”

Kemepadei however urged the families to allowed the culprits to face the full wrath of the law irrespective of their relationship, adding that those who have inflicted pains on the people should be made to face the consequences of their actions.

A father of one of the deceased victim, Mr Gabriel Tony , expressed his appreciation to Tompolo and ICHC for their concerns and intervention in the Community, regretting that the killings have shattered the peace of the once peaceful community, and appealed for assistance to the families who have lost their bread winners.

He said: “We are very grateful to our father Tompolo for this laudable efforts, this is unprecedented. We are appealing that he partner with the government and security agencies to forestall a reoccurrence of this dastardly act.

“The community have been living in fear, these boys have turned a once peaceful community to a land of sorrows and dead , we need help and we are praying that lasting peace be restored and weather re also appealing for job opportunities to the family members of the deceased.”

Also speaking the Youth President of Igbogene Federated Community, Mr. Murphy Okun, lauded High Chief Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo, Tompolo, for his concern and intervention, pointing out that he is the only one that has been able to make peace in the community and believed that his spirit will always guide the community.