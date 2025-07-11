Bauchi Gov Bala Mohammed to deliver 3rd Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed is set to deliver the keynote address at the 3rd Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture, organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

The lecture, scheduled to hold in Lagos on July 23, will explore the theme “Journalism and the Challenge of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society.”

In a statement jointly signed by NGE President Eze Anaba and General Secretary Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild said the annual lecture series was instituted to honour the enduring legacy of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, former Lagos State Governor, veteran journalist, and past president of the Guild.

According to the statement, the event will bring together key stakeholders in the media and public service sectors to reflect on the challenges and opportunities in nation-building through journalism.

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will chair the occasion, while Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, is also expected to grace the event as Guest of Honour.

Now in its third year, the memorial lecture has previously featured Chief Felix Adenaike, a Fellow of the Guild, and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ThisDay and Arise TV, who in 2024 delivered a lecture on “Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies.”