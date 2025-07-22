Bankers, importers hail Customs’ Bodogwu platform

Customs

By Godwin Oritse

BANKS and importers connected to the homegrown Information and Communication Technology (ICT) platform, otherwise known as Bodogwu, have commended the newly introduced cargo clearance system, stating that it has accelerated cargo delivery and significantly reduced turnaround time.



The stakeholders however listed challenges causing hiccups on the Bodogwu platform.



Speaking at a town hall meeting with stakeholders hosted by the Nigeria Customs Service in Lagos, Mr. Olushina Ogunlesi, Factory Logistics Manager at British American Tobacco, stated that the introduction of the new Customs platform has enabled the company’s operations to run seamlessly.



He also noted that the platform is highly user-friendly, adding that Customs has made it a priority to ensure all stakeholders are adequately carried along.



Speaking on the challenges, he said:”There is however the issue of network challenges, you hardly get the connectivity when it is needed on time.



“However, network connectivity remains a persistent challenge, accessing real-time information from Customs via banks or importers is often delayed. This bottleneck has consistently hindered NICIS deployments “



Speaking in similar vein, a Wema Bank official, Princess Okezie, commended the Bodogwu portal for its timely registration of Form ‘M’ submissions.



She noted that, previously, importers had no visibility into why their documents were being rejected, adding that with Bodogwu, customers now receive clear, immediate feedback on any issue, allowing them to correct their submissions right away.



Another Banker, Mr. Akin Adeyemi of Fidelity Bank said that notification to banks comes almost immediately when importers make their application for Form ‘M’.

Adeyemi also said that this is the first time the banks are having a zero difference in reconciliation of data with the Nigeria Customs Service.



Another stakeholder, Mr. Solubi Ibrahim from Mearskline Shipping, said that the Bodogwu platform has made it easier for them to locate and track rotation numbers of vessels.

Responding to stakeholders, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, said it took the agency about six months to integrate Bodogwu system with terminal operators.



“This is a very positive development for us. Whatever.”