Bank of Agric: Babangida will usher in new era – Onoh

Former President Tinubu’s spokesman, Eastern states, Dr. Josef Onoh has extolled the appointment of son of former President of Nigeria, Muhammed Babangida as the chairman of the Bank of Agriculture stating that the appointment will usher a new era to farmers in the country.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja, Dr. Onoh said ” This prestigious role is a testament to your exceptional managerial excellence and unwavering dedication to driving progress across diverse sectors.

According to him, your remarkable career, spanning over two decades, speaks volumes of your leadership prowess. From your impactful tenure as Executive Director of El-Amin International School to your strategic contributions on the boards of prominent institutions like Unity Bank, NEXIM Bank, and Lotus Bank, you have consistently demonstrated a rare blend of vision, innovation, and execution.

” Your ability to steer organizations toward growth while fostering sustainable development is truly inspiring, and I have no doubt that the Bank of Agriculture will thrive under your stewardship, empowering Nigeria’s agricultural sector to new heights.”

He further stated: “As a friend, I have always admired your humility and genuine warmth. Most especially our ability to maintain same family bond our parents built.

“Your ability to connect with people, listen with empathy, and lead with integrity makes you not only an outstanding professional but also a cherished companion. Your humility, despite your many accomplishments, is a rare quality that I deeply appreciate and respect.

“As you embark on this new chapter, I am confident that your leadership will bring transformative change to the Bank of Agriculture, fostering economic growth and supporting farmers and agribusinesses across Nigeria. May wisdom, strength, and success guide you in this noble endeavor.”