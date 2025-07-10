Banditry: Troops repel attacks on Danko/Wasagu, Augie LGAs in Kebbi

FILE IMAGE

The Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF), 223 Light Battalion, Zuru, has successfully repelled a bandits’ attack on Ribah town in Danko/ Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi.

A statement signed by the Director of Security, Cabinet Office, Abdulrahman Zagga, in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, said that the attempted assault occurred on Wednesday and involved over 400 bandits seeking to overrun the area.

” A fierce gun battle ensued between the troops and the attackers, resulting in the elimination of many of the bandits.

” While some of the assailants managed to retrieve the corpses of their fallen comrades, others were left behind along with a cache of recovered weapons,” he said.

Zagga commended the bravery and resilience of the NAF in successfully repelling the attacks, explaining that the superior combat skills and determination of the troops turned the tide in their favour in spite of the threat posed by the large number of bandits initially.

He also acknowledged the swift intervention of the Nigerian Air Force whose fighter jet provided critical air support, bombing the fleeing bandits and inflicting heavy casualties.

“ Though the gunfire caused initial panic and confusion within the community, the situation has since been brought under control and normalcy fully restored.

” The bandits were suspected to be the same group that recently launched attacks in Niger.

” They had crossed into Kebbi to carry out another attack, which was ultimately foiled , an outcome that highlights the effectiveness of the proactive security measures put in place by Gov. Nasir Idris,” Zagga said.

In a related development, Zagga added that troops of NAF from Dukku Barracks also repelled an attack by Lakurawa bandits in Mera, Augie Local Government Area of the state.

” The bandits reportedly attempted to rustle cattle but were met with strong resistance from the Nigerian Army, forcing them to retreat.

” Gov. Nasir Idris has expressed deep appreciation for the gallant efforts of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies involved in both operations.

” He reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening security across the state and providing continuous support to all security formations, especially those operating in frontline areas,” the director said.