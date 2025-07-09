Banditry: Oyo govt approves N7.7bn for procurement of 2 aircraft

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The Oyo State Executive Council has approved N7.7billion for the procurement of two aircraft to combat banditry, kidnapping and other forms of security threats in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by the State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

Oyelade said the procurement of the aircraft was approved during the weekly meeting of the council held on Tuesday.

According to him, the approval was in accordance with the renewed determination of the government to secure the state from the influx of bandits and the perpetration of their enterprise.

“The two light aircraft, DA 42 MNG model, to be procured, are Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, with sophisticated surveillance gadgets capable of identifying targets from high and low altitudes.

“The preference for these aircraft instead of helicopters is because they are less expensive to maintain.

“Its spare parts are accessible, and also, as the Nigerian Air Force possesses a number of the model, which gives room for synergy,” the commissioner said.

He further stated that the council noted that there were still pockets of kidnappings and banditry going on in some parts of the state despite the relative peace being enjoyed.