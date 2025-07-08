Bamidele, Akpabio defend senate amid row over ‘neglect’ of Reps bills

***Say We Can’t Joke with Concurrence Bills from Reps, Senate Clarifies

***Reveal how it considered six concurrence bills last week

***Pledge to continue working with the Green Chamber

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has dismissed claims that the red chamber routinely fails to consider bills passed by the House of Representatives.

The Senate has, however, clarified allegations by the House of Representatives that the red chamber had persistently delayed granting concurrence to most legislative initiatives emanating from the green chamber.

The upper chamber further noted that it would never joke with any legislative initiative or request from the House of Representatives, revealing that the Senate considered at least six of such concurrence bills just last week.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central made these clarifications on Tuesday.

Both Akpabio and Bamidele rejected the claims of the House of Representatives, revealing that the Senate considered at least six concurrence bills that emanated from the green chamber in the immediate past week.

Akpabio, specifically, said the upper chamber “cannot joke with concurrence bills from the House of Representatives,” saying the Senate would continue to work, as effectively as possible, with lawmakers in the green chamber.

The House of Representatives had resolved to suspend further consideration of bills originating from the Senate, citing persistent delays in the red chamber’s concurrence to House-passed legislation.

The lower chamber had further accused the Senate of deliberately stalling the legislative process, citing its failure to act on over 140 bills passed by the House of Representatives, many of which were sponsored by its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

Trouble started during the decision of the house of representatives to reject a bill seeking to establish the Federal Orthopaedic Hospital in Obokun, Osun state.

The bill, which was transmitted from the senate, was listed on the order paper for second reading but was stepped down after several lawmakers raised concerns about what they described as the senate’s poor attitude towards bills originating from the house.

Julius Ihonvbere, majority leader of the house, had moved a motion for second reading of the bill after it was called up by Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker.

Kingsley Chinda, minority leader, reluctantly seconded the motion but noted with dismay that several house bills had remained unattended in the senate.

“I will reluctantly second the motion for the second reading of this bill,” he said.

Akpabio therefore, said: “It takes two hands to clap. We have been attending to the bills from the House of Representatives. We are still going to attend to them. And we will continue to work together in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

While presenting one of the bills from the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Bamidele said that the first two businesses of the day “are concurrence bills from the House of Representatives.”

Bamidele further said: “I just want to put it on record that without attempting to respond to what was published in some newspapers about the Senate not working on concurrence bills from the House of Representatives.

“For the record, we have been doing what we are supposed to do. Only last week, the Senate concurred to six bills from the House of Representatives. We know we have the principle of reciprocity that governs our operations. But this does not necessarily mean garbage in, garbage out.

“We have the duty, as the foremost democratic institution in the country, to exercise due diligence on the bills. We will continue to consider concurrence bills from the House of Representatives the same way they considered our own bills. We will ensure that it is given attention in overriding public interest. I just want to say this for the record.

“We have been attending to these concurrence bills from the House of Representatives. We will continue to do what we are supposed to do consistent with our mandates under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended.”

Speaking further, the President of the Senate who corroborated Bamidele’s position, said, “Last week, we attended to about six of those bills, and this week, I don’t know how many. But at least I know we are going to do two today.

“So please, let our brothers in the house of representatives know that we cannot joke with anything that comes from there.

“It takes two hands to clap, and we continue to work together.”