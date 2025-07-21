Babangida’s family denies son rejected Tinubu’s appointment

Family of a former military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida, retd, has dismissed reports that his son, Muhammed Babangida, declined his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of Bank of Agriculture.

Lead Partner, Lambert and Curtis Nigeria Limited, Mr Determine Saka, in a statement, described the letter as fake and mischievous.

A letter, which was said to have emanated from Muhammed, noted that he declined the appointment.

The letter reads in part: “After careful reflection and consultation, I have decided, with utmost respect, to decline the appointment. This decision was not made lightly. It stems from a convergence of personal and professional considerations which, at this time, would not allow me to serve with the level of focus and commitment the position rightly demands.”

Saka, however, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a certain letter currently in circulation, indicating that Mr. Muhammed Babangida declined his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Chairman of Bank of Agriculture. Not only is the letter fake but mischievous, and only the imagination of mischief makers seeking personal selfish interests over and above our collective national interest.

“Muhammed holds President Tinubu in high regards and considers the call to serve our nation a great honour, one not taken for granted. He believes strongly in the bold reforms of Mr President, which are the hallmarks of his RENEWED HOPE AGENDA.”