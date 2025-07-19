Azuka Okwuosa clinches APC ticket for Anambra South Senatorial bye-election

Chief Sir Azuka Okwuosa, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has emerged winner of the party’s senatorial bye-election primary for Anambra South.

The primary, which held at Anaedo Hall in Nnewi, saw Chief Okwuosa secure a landslide victory with 470 votes. His closest rival, Barrister Obinna Uzor, garnered 57 votes, while 22 votes were declared invalid.

Announcing the results, the Chairman of the APC Bye-Election Primary Committee stated that Okwuosa, having scored the highest number of valid votes and fulfilled all legal and party requirements, is duly declared the APC candidate for the forthcoming Anambra South Senatorial bye-election.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Okwuosa described the outcome as a collective victory for the APC. “There is no winner, there is no loser. APC won. The greater battle is out there, and APC, as a party at the Centre, is poised to win the election and continue the legacy of the Late Most Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ubah,” he said.

The bye-election follows the untimely death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, whose tenure was marked by robust representation and advocacy for the people of Anambra South.