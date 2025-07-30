Ayomide Babashola, Founder of Luminous Voyage named in ‘Top 100 CEO to Watch in Nigeria’

By Kenneth Oboh

Ayomide Babashola, the CEO & Lead Travel Consultant of Luminous Voyage, has been honored as one of the Top 100 CEOs to Watch in Nigeria for 2025. This prestigious recognition from the EOM x Silverbird Network celebrates her visionary leadership and her advocacy for intra-African travel as a vehicle for economic progress and cultural unity.

This award highlights not only Mrs. Babashola’s business excellence but also her distinctive, people-first leadership style. Known for her empathetic and good-natured approach, she has built her company on a foundation of genuine care for clients and partners. Her recent interviews have powerfully articulated how seamless travel within Africa is critical to unlocking the continent’s shared potential.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by EOM and Silverbird Network,” said Ayomide Babashola. “This award is a wonderful affirmation of the Luminous Voyage mission. We believe travel is about connection, understanding, and creating positive experiences.

“This honor inspires us to continue breaking down barriers and building a more prosperous, interconnected continent for all.”

Mrs. Babashola’s commitment to service extends beyond the travel sector. As an active member of

the Rotary Club, her work is consistently geared towards making a tangible impact on the community. Her advocacy for policies that support easier movement across African borders is driven by a firm belief that a more integrated continent is essential for sustainable development—a principle that aligns with the criteria of this distinguished award.

The EOM x Silverbird Network award celebrates executives who are not only driving organizational growth but are also shaping their industries with resilience and strategic direction.

The selection process acknowledges leaders who have made a positive and lasting impact on the lives of Nigerians.

Luminous Voyage is a Lagos-based, IATA-certified travel consultancy specializing in creating bespoke and meaningful travel experiences. Serving a diverse clientele of corporate, luxury, and budget-conscious travelers, the company is renowned for its professional excellence andclient-first approach.

As a member of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and the Nigerian Association of T our Operators (NATOP), Luminous Voyage is a trusted partner for creating authentic and value-driven journeys both regionally and globally.