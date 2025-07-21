AyoMaff, Nasboi, others storm Abuja as Mallam Yankee brings Joeboy to FCT

AyoMaff, Nasboi, shoday, others storm Abuja as Mallam Yankee brings Joeboy live to city

Abuja Show patrons will remain grateful to Mallam Yankee of Yankee Entertainment on July 25, 2025, a day marked as Joeboy invasion of the city, “tagged Joeboy Live in Abuja.”

Unveiling some of fhe artistes lined up for the show, Mallam Yankee said the show would be one of a kind, an indication of a massive improvement over past events he had hosted in the nation’s capital.

According to Mallam Yankee, other artistes confirmed for the Abuja event holding at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton are Ayo Maff, Shoday, Nasboi, Wizard Chan, Kunmie, Soundboi and many others, including comedians. The show host is popular Comedian, Koboko Master.

He said, “This is not your everyday show. The assemblage is fantastic. It’s the combination of stars you long to dine with. It will be a night of ambiance and to remember.”

Mallam Yankee, also know as the jagaban of entertainment is renowned for organizing top-notch events in Nigerian cities and across Africa.

This year alone, he is expected to organize more than 10 events before the end of the year.

Joeboy Live in Abuja tickets are currently on sale.

Vanguard News