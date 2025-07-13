Aviation: $831m trapped funds recovered, says Reps deputy spokesperson

Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for spearheading reforms that have revitalized Nigeria’s aviation sector, including the recovery of over $831 million in trapped funds owed to foreign airlines.

Speaking during the ongoing House Open Week at the National Assembly on Thursday, Agbese described the intervention as a decisive move that helped avert a major crisis in the sector.

According to Agbese, “Keyamo’s collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria to clear the backlog through a blended FX payout schedule, and the cabinet’s approval to prioritize future ticket sales, demonstrates effective and problem-solving leadership.”

He said the aviation sector has transformed from being a financial burden to becoming a revenue-generating and job-creating engine of growth.

Dismissing recent opposition criticisms of the Bola Tinubu administration as “politically motivated and disconnected from the country’s current progress,” Agbese urged Nigerians to look beyond partisanship and acknowledge the tangible gains being recorded under the current leadership.

“What we are seeing today in aviation and economic planning is not by chance. It is the result of deliberate and focused leadership driven by President Tinubu and delivered through capable ministers like Festus Keyamo and Senator Atiku Bagudu,” Agbese said.

He praised Keyamo for initiating a “sector-wide reset” that has restored public trust and attracted global partnerships. “Airports across the country—Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt—are undergoing major upgrades. Terminals are expanding, facilities are being modernised, and long-abandoned projects are finally being completed.”

Agbese also hailed Keyamo’s decision to suspend and review the controversial Nigeria Air project, calling it “a bold act of integrity.”

“For the first time, we have a minister who is not afraid to stop a project midstream when it raises red flags. That’s leadership with integrity,” he said.

Agbese noted that ongoing concessioning of airport terminals, revived safety regulations, and improved engagement with international airlines are helping to reposition Nigeria as West Africa’s aviation hub and boost investor confidence.

On economic governance, Agbese also applauded the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, describing his tenure as a “model of fiscal discipline and innovation.”

He highlighted the introduction of the Eyemark app—a digital tool that allows Nigerians to monitor federal projects in real time and provide feedback—as a major transparency boost.

“This innovation alone is a game-changer. It is strengthening transparency and making citizens active participants in governance,” Agbese stated.

He also praised Bagudu’s revision of the National Development Plan (2021–2025) to align with the Tinubu administration’s eight-point agenda, as well as his leadership of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

“Over 67,000 jobs have been created in just one year. Over ₦438 billion was disbursed to states, and a $750 million credit facility was strategically deployed. These aren’t just numbers—they represent lives positively impacted,” he noted.

Agbese credited Bagudu with initiating grassroots planning through state-level sessions, launching nutrition-sensitive reforms, and enhancing public trust by publishing a Performance Report on the Nigerian economy.

Despite challenges such as funding limitations and inter-agency coordination issues, Agbese said Bagudu has remained “focused, pragmatic, and results-driven.”

He concluded by urging Nigerians to rally behind the Tinubu administration to consolidate on the progress achieved so far, saying, “The foundation is being laid. These changes take time, but the results are beginning to show. If we stay the course, Nigeria will be better for it.”