Auto firm unveils new motorcycle for Nigerian private users

…set to launch electric bike in near future

In a continuous bid to improve on its ever existing motorcycle history, Honda Manufacturing Nigeria Limited has released to the market, a newly produced motorcycle called HondaWave 110s, in a funfilled exhibition held at its Lagos office last week.

The sleek designed motorcycle built mainly for private use, and targeted at easing personal commuting amidst high cost of fuel expenses was unveiled as Honda’s contribution towards reviving the economy and was appraised by auto bike users as reliable. This particular production marked the firm’s 20th product since its establishment in the country 46 years ago.

Speaking at the launch, the firm’s Sales Manager, Emmanuel Ugbebor mentioned the motorcycle was unique, saying it was designed with 30 per cent high fuel efficiency compared to other motorcycles in its category with a view to improve personal mobility.

“The product is very comfortable to use and easy to operate. The fuel efficiency of this motorcycle is about 30% greater than other motorcycles in this category,” he said.

Describing the efficiency and strength of the new product, Ugbebor disclosed that the HondaWave 110s was equipped with a 4.10cc engine and a maximum torque of 8.7Nm at 6,000rpm, with hydraulic disc to enhance its braking performance.

Also speaking, the company’s divisional manager, Badejo Olabode, said it was part of the Honda’s drive to offer services to the private segment, adding that the company will be producing electric motorcycles for the Nigerian market in the near future.

“We have a timeline to achieve in 2050, globally and have already launched electric bikes globally but we have not brought it to Nigeria at the moment. We believe the market is not environmentally ripe for electric motorcycles. Some Chinese companies have brought, and we are studying how they are doing it. And we are seeing a lot of issues around the practicality of charging and so on.

“So that’s why, for now, at the moment, we are not bringing electric bikes. But it doesn’t mean that in the future, we will not also bring electric motorcycles,” he said.

Earlier, the firm’s Managing Director, Tetsuya Kawai said the firm’s volume production for the new motorcycle was 5000 annually, adding that it has 36,000km warranty.

He said the firm recorded hit 500 million in motorcycle production globally this year, adding that 1.6m units were produced in Nigeria.

“The Wave 110s isn’t just a motorcycle, it’s a dependable partner for work, family, and daily life. The launch of the Wave 110s also comes on the heels of a historic global milestone for Honda: the production of over 500 million motorcycles worldwide.

“This launch also marks another major step in Honda’s mission to support mobility, economic empowerment, and rider confidence across Nigeria,” he said.

Komine Tetsuya, Honda Motors Motorcycle Business Unit General Manager said, “We understand that many customers need a motorcycle for private use—something stylish, simple to maintain, and easy to ride. The Wave 110S answers that need,” said.