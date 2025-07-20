Author of Today Hammer Point plans family love conference

By Chukwuma Ajakah

Dr Anastasia Fechner, family love preacher and author of wave making book Today Hammer Point Reloaded has rolled out plans for the Love integration conference 2025.

Fechner is gathering families together just as her new book Today Hammer Point Reloaded is generating interest on Amazon in just a few weeks since its recent release.

Speaking from her base in Germersheim, Germany as she puts together 2025 edition of Love integration Conference and awards holding in Karlsruhe, Germany July 5, the relationship coach and graduate of Mass Communication from Onabisi Onabanjo University who has gone on to study at world renowned Christian schools hinted that Love Integration conference is an initiative that promotes family love and bonding.

Speaking further, Fechner known to her numerous fans as Apostle of love has over ten books to her credit including Precious Daily Vitamins, The Pains And Gains of Anointing,Your True Value Is Inestimable etc., and is convener of the now very popular Love integration Conference and awards; an event that attracts singles and married couples and their families including couples in interracial marriages across Germany and the entire EU in general.

On her latest book, Fechner notes that “Today Hammer Point Reloaded Volume 1&2, is described as a “masterpiece unveiled to unlock the power of God’s Word” is also noted as “a transformative spiritual guide designed to help the reader break free from obstacles, overcome life’s challenges, and live with purpose”.

Those who have read Today Hammer Point Reloaded 1&2 note that each page delivers powerful daily principles that serve as spiritual tools to renew your mind, strengthen your faith, and guide you towards a fulfilling life on a daily bases.