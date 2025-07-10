Audit Report: Senate clarifies stance on N210trn allegation against NNPCL

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

…Says funds unaccounted for, not stolen; insists on GCEO’s appearance

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has clarified that the alleged N210 trillion financial infraction cited in audit reports from 2017 to 2023 against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) refers to funds that are unaccounted for, not stolen.

This clarification was made on Thursday by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, chaired by Senator Aliyu Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa West), during an investigative hearing with top NNPCL officials.

The committee, however, maintained its insistence that the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL, Engineer Bayo Ojulari, must appear before it to personally explain the infractions and address other audit queries raised against the company.

Despite a prior directive issued on June 26 mandating Ojulari to appear before the committee on July 10, the GCEO was absent, reportedly attending an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria. In his place, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Dapo Segun, was sent to make a presentation — but the committee rejected the submission, demanding Ojulari’s direct engagement.

Speaking at the session, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) expressed frustration over what he described as the GCEO’s consistent disregard for Senate invitations.

“It is very disturbing and unacceptable for the GCEO of NNPCL to dishonour this committee’s invitation again,” Ningi said.

“He has never appeared before this committee since his appointment. The invitation was sent before the OPEC meeting. As far as we’re concerned, he should have used his discretion to prioritize this appearance.”

Echoing similar concerns, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) warned against what he termed a disregard for democratic institutions.

“Nobody is bigger than the country. Anyone who feels otherwise has no business in government,” Oshiomhole declared.

“This committee is not appealing to him — we are ordering his appearance. He must honour this before the option of force becomes necessary.”

In his remarks, Senator Wadada reiterated the committee’s commitment to constitutional oversight, emphasizing that the NNPCL is not being accused of theft, but is expected to provide proper accounting for the funds.

“We are not witch-hunting anyone,” Wadada stated.

“We are simply performing our constitutional duty to ensure probity and accountability. The audit reports show a N210 trillion financial infraction. We never said NNPCL stole the money, but we are asking for clarity and documentation.”

The committee resolved that a new date would be communicated for the GCEO’s appearance, which it said must not be ignored.

The audit reports, covering a seven-year period, have raised serious concerns about financial management at the national oil company. The Senate has vowed to follow through with its investigation to ensure transparency and fiscal accountability.