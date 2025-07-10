Attacks on Tompolo aim to derail Tinubu’s 2027 re-election— Niger Delta Group

Tompolo

The Coalition of Niger Deltans for Equity and Justice, CNDEJ, has described renewed attacks on the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL, Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, as a plot to distract him from campaigning for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Prince Mechach Bebenimibo, CNDEJ warned that no amount of blackmail against Tompolo or Tantita would dissuade them from supporting Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“No amount of blackmail and campaign of calumny by unscrupulous elements will stop Tompolo and Tantita from supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by protecting oil facilities and telling of the good works of this APC-led administration under our workaholic and pragmatic president,” the group stated.

It added, “No coalition or ADC can stop President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election. The president will complete his eight years, as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution. The North should patiently wait till 2031 when it is their turn to rule.”

CNDEJ said its members would mobilise massively for Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori’s second tenures, noting: “No coalition can threaten the president from winning the 2027 election. The president winning the second tenure is sacrosanct.”

The group warned oil thieves and their sponsors against condemning Tompolo and Tantita for their contributions to boosting Nigeria’s oil production.

It listed Tantita’s achievements to include 24/7 asset protection for pipelines, refineries, terminals, and marine platforms, deploying advanced surveillance, CCTV, fire detectors, and GPS tracking. The firm identified over 400 tap points and 295 illegal pipeline connections within a quarter, raising oil production from around 900,000 barrels per day to nearly 2 million barrels daily.

“Tantita has transitioned from strictly safeguarding pipelines to investing in education, health, social welfare, and environmental sustainability, demonstrating holistic community empowerment in the Niger Delta,” CNDEJ added.