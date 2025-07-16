Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai pay respects at Buhari’s graveside in Daura

Following the burial of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi, and former Governor of Kaduna State visited the ex-president’s graveside in Daura, Katsina State, on Wednesday.

Buhari, who died on Sunday in London at the age of 81, was laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown.

His funeral has continued to draw a large crowd of mourners to Daura, including prominent and eminent Nigerians offering condolences to his family.

Atiku Abubakar, who arrived early with other dignitaries, described Buhari as “a man who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.”

While offering his condolences, Obi said, “In moments like this, we must remember the bonds that unite us beyond politics.”

Buhari served as Nigeria’s military head of state between 1983 and 1985, and later as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.

His body was flown into Nigeria on Tuesday morning, accompanied by Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu received the remains at the Katsina Airport, where a government delegation had gathered to pay tribute to the late statesman.

From there, the body was transported to Daura for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

The burial, conducted with full military honours, took place at the same garden spot where the former president was known to sit in quiet reflection while alive.

Buhari’s body, wrapped in the Nigerian flag, was wheeled to the graveside on a military trolley. Gunshots were fired in a ceremonial salute, honouring his service as Nigeria’s former commander-in-chief.

