Atiku mourns Peter Rufai, hails legendary goalkeeper’s legacy

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has joined Nigerians and the global football community in mourning the death of legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai, popularly known as Dodomayana.

Rufai died on 3 July 2025 at the age of 61 after a long illness.

In a brief statement on Thursday night, Atiku extended his condolences to Rufai’s family and the Nigerian football community, describing the late goalkeeper as a national icon whose impact on the game would never be forgotten.

“It is with deep sorrow that I mourn the passing of our legendary national team goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, popularly known as Dodomayana. His death is a profound loss to the global football community,” Atiku said.

Rufai was a towering figure in Nigerian football, best known for his role as first-choice goalkeeper during Nigeria’s victory at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and their appearances at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups. He earned 65 caps for the national team and enjoyed a successful club career across Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

Reflecting on Rufai’s legacy, Atiku added, “Peter Rufai’s remarkable contributions to the beautiful game will always be remembered. He will be sorely missed.”

Atiku further prayed for the peaceful repose of the late goalkeeper’s soul.

Rufai’s death has sent shockwaves through the football world, with tributes pouring in from across Nigeria and beyond.

Beyond his achievements on the pitch, Rufai was also committed to youth development through his Staruf Football Academy, which mentored and supported young Nigerian talent.