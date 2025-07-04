Atiku hails Natasha for challenging suspension, commends Justice Nyako

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has praised Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for courageously challenging her suspension from the Senate, describing her action as a bold assertion of her rights and a victory for democracy.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Friday, Atiku also commended Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja for what he called a courageous ruling that lifted what he termed the “obnoxious” suspension imposed on the senator representing Kogi Central.

“I commend Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for the courage in lifting the obnoxious suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,” Atiku stated.

He further lauded Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for standing firm and not backing down in the face of what he described as legislative injustice.

“I also hail Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for challenging the illegality of her suspension by not sleeping on her rights in a chamber where women are already vulnerable. There’s no price that is too great in asserting one’s rights,” the former Vice President added.