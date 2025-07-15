Atiku, Osibanjo, Amaechi, Tambuwal, others arrive Daura for Buhari’s burial

By Bashir Bello

A high-profile delegation of Nigerian political figures and dignitaries has begun arriving in Daura, the hometown of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, as preparations for his final burial rites get underway.

The ancient town of Daura has witnessed a surge in human and vehicular traffic as citizens, political associates, government officials, and traditional leaders converge to pay their last respects to the former military Head of State and two-term civilian President.

Among the early arrivals are several former state governors, ministers, and senior political figures, including:

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria

Yemi Osibanjo, Former Vice President of Nigeria

Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State

Aminu Bello Masari, former Governor of Katsina State

Aminu Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto State

Ahmad Lawan, former Senate President

Ali Isa Pantami, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy

Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Ogun State

Ali Modu Sheriff, former Governor of Borno State and one-time PDP National Chairman

Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State

Aliyu Wamakko, former Governor of Sokoto State

Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and former Minister of Solid Minerals

Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State and former Minister of Women Affairs

Security presence has been heightened in and around Daura, with traffic diversions and crowd control measures put in place to ensure smooth movement as thousands throng the area to mourn the passing of one of Nigeria’s most prominent leaders.

The funeral proceedings are expected to attract even more dignitaries, religious leaders, and traditional rulers in the coming hours and days.