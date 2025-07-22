Arsenal reach agreement to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting

Arsenal are reportedly close to finalising the signing of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres for a total fee of £64 million, including add-ons.

The deal, initially reported by The Athletic, includes a base fee of £54.8 million with an additional £8.6 million in performance-related bonuses.

While there were earlier concerns about the structure and achievability of the add-ons, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano later confirmed that a verbal agreement had been reached.

🚨❤️🤍 BREAKING: Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties involved.



Sporting accept last bid from Arsenal for €63.5m plus €10m, agent will reduce his commission.



Gyökeres will sign five year deal at #AFC. He ONLY wanted Arsenal. 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/qAmrTn7Eax — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2025

The transfer saga has been a turbulent one. Gyokeres, who had been pushing for the move, reportedly skipped pre-season with Sporting and was even said to have threatened to go on strike, prompting a stern warning from club president Frederico Varandas.

Despite the tension, the Swedish forward is now expected to join Arsenal, who have been searching for a reliable number nine.

Gyokeres, who scored an impressive 54 goals in 52 matches last season for Sporting, is expected to sign a contract with Arsenal that runs until 2030.

To help facilitate the move, his agent has reportedly waived his commission. Previously of Coventry City and Brighton, the 27-year-old had also drawn interest from Manchester United but is believed to have prioritized a move to the Emirates.

If the deal is completed, Gyokeres could link up with Mikel Arteta’s squad in the coming days.

Vanguard News