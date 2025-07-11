Arsenal close to signing Chelsea winger Madueke for £50m

Arsenal are on the verge of completing a deal with Chelsea to sign winger Noni Madueke for just over £50 million.

It was gathered that the England international had already agreed personal terms with the Gunners, paving the way for a potential move across London.

Both clubs have now reached an agreement in principle on the transfer fee, although some finer details remain to be finalised.

Madueke, 23, is currently with Chelsea at the Club World Cup and made a substitute appearance as the Blues secured a 2-0 win over Brazilian side Fluminense to book their place in the final.

Since joining Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, Madueke has made 92 appearances and scored 20 goals.

Prior to his time in the Netherlands, he came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy.

