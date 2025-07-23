Arrest of LASU female student: NANS commends Zone 2 AIG Adegoke

By Esther Onyegbulem

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Lagos State branch, yesterday, condemned what it called “the irresponsible actions and calculated inaction” of a landlord, whose malicious and deceptive petition to the Zone 2 Police Command Headquarters, Onikan, led to the unjust arrest of a female student of Lagos State University, LASU.

According to the students, the troubling case, which initially surfaced on social media, reveals a pattern of deliberate harassment.

The student had earlier taken appropriate legal steps by reporting her landlord for intimidation and harassment at the Igando Police Division.

NANS said: “Unfortunately, the landlord blatantly refused to honour police invitations and instead exploited his access to law enforcement by filing a misleading petition at Zone 2, with the clear intention of manipulating police authority to punish the student and silence her.

“This action led to the unfortunate and forceful arrest of the student on July 18, 2025, by operatives of Zone 2..‘Upon receiving credible information from the leadership of LASU Students’ Union, LASUSU, NANS Lagos Chairman immediately swung into action. The leadership of the association promptly reached out to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, and made a case for the urgent release of the wrongly detained student.

“We are proud to report that following this intervention, and in cooperation with LASUSU, the student was released on bail at 6a.m., the following day.

“In a rare statesmanship and professional integrity, AIG Fayoade personally convened a fact-finding hearing on Monday, inviting all key parties, the landlord, the female student, her parents, the LASUSU leadership, senior police officers, and a NANS Lagos delegate. During this session, the matter was thoroughly reviewed, and in an effort to uphold justice, the AIG referred the case back to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police for further unbiased investigation.

“NANS Lagos commends AIG Fayoade for his swift, student-sensitive, and fatherly intervention.

, which not only averted prolonged injustice but also restored public confidence in law enforcement. His leadership reflects a rare blend of empathy, professionalism, and courage that sets the right example for others in public service.

“We also salute the unwavering commitment of LASUSU for their timely and decisive intervention. Together, this collaborative effort between students’ leadership and law enforcement is a clear testament that abuse of power will not go unchallenged.

“NANS Lagos, therefore, sends a clear message to all individuals—be they landlords, caretakers, or otherwise, that Nigerian students cannot and will not be intimidated or oppressed with impunity. We remain vigilant and resolute in our duty to defend the rights, dignity, and well-being of students across Lagos State, Nigeria.

“As we await the outcome of further investigation, NANS Lagos calls on the Nigeria Police Force to thoroughly interrogate the landlord’s intent to mislead and ensure that such acts of malicious petitioning are treated as criminal abuse of police channels. Justice must prevail.”