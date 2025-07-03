Arrest growing youth unemployment, Madumere charges FG

Stock image

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has called on the Federal Government to urgently address the escalating youth unemployment crisis across the country.

Speaking with journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Madumere urged the government to implement effective mechanisms to revitalize the civil service by leveraging accurate data and statistics. He emphasized that such measures would aid in proper planning, seamless retirement processes, and unbiased recruitment of qualified personnel.

Madumere lamented that over 80 million Nigerian youths are currently unemployed and stressed the need for the government to tackle insecurity, revive moribund industries, support industrialists with soft loans, and create an enabling environment to attract foreign investment.

Decrying the growing number of idle youths, he urged the government to instill practical skills, revive technical education, and make soft loans available to young entrepreneurs to enable them start and sustain their businesses.

“The time has come for serious commitment to enhancing youth creativity through real and sustainable skill development,” he stated. “Youths must be supported, empowered, and given a clear roadmap to the future. Leaders must be sincere and realistic, as the youth are the leaders of tomorrow. We must show the light for them to find the way.”

Drawing from his global experience, Madumere noted that academic certificates without practical knowledge leave many youths unemployable. He encouraged young people to prioritize acquiring relevant skills and urged both government and parents to support this shift in focus.

He further advised youths to take their studies seriously, work diligently, and be able to defend their chosen fields of specialization.

Citing data, Madumere said, “Available statistics reveal that over 80 million youths are battling unemployment out of a total youth population of 151 million. This places Nigeria among the countries with the highest youth unemployment rates globally. It is a serious challenge that must be confronted head-on, as it threatens to fuel social instability, economic stagnation, and widespread deprivation.”