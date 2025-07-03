Army’s transformation agenda hinged on improved capacity, welfare of soldiers — COAS

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has said that the Nigerian Army’s transformation agenda was now firmly anchored on improving the welfare and professional capacity of its personnel.

He said this was part of efforts to reposition the force for greater operational effectiveness and national service.

Speaking at briefing to flag off activities for the 2025 Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Abuja yesterday, the COAS said the focus on soldier welfare was captured under the theme for this year’s event, “Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for Nigerian Army’s Transformation Drive.”

Represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Nigerian (Army), Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, the COAS said: “This theme was carefully selected as it espouses our renewed drive to transform the Army by placing our soldiers first.

“The Nigerian Army, as an instrument of national unity, integration and development, has made significant strides in innovation, research and development, civil-military relations, and technological advancement to better equip the soldier to carry out its constitutional responsibilities.”

Oluyede reiterated that the Army was committed to ensuring that the well being of its officers and men became the cornerstone of its internal reforms.

“We recognise that the effectiveness of the Army lies in the quality and welfare of the soldier. When the soldier is well taken care of, well-trained and well-equipped, the nation is safer and our democracy more secure,” he said.

The army chief emphasised the Army’s efforts to innovate, modernise, and enhance its capabilities for national development and security.

He said: “The Nigerian Army as an instrument of national unity, integration and development, has made significant strides in innovation, research and development, civil-military relations and technological advancement to better equip the soldier to carry out his constitutional responsibilities.”

Lt General Oluyede pointed out that in recent times, Nigeria had had to contend with the enemies of peace and agents of chaos who have brought terrorism to borders and caused a plethora of internal security issues.

He, however, said the Army would not relent in its efforts to ensure the security of the people and the perpetuity of democracy in the country.

“In recent times, our nation has had to contend with the enemies of peace and agents of chaos who have brought terrorism to our borders and caused a plethora of internal security issues. Notwithstanding, the Nigerian Army has risen to the occasion to deny these terrorists the opportunity to disrupt our socio-cultural heritage, or smear the sanctity of our sovereignty.

‘’In this vein, the Nigerian Army will not relent in its efforts to ensure the security of the Nigerian people and the perpetuity of our democracy.

Oluyede also highlighted the long standing history and legacy of the Nigerian Army, which is celebrating 162 years of existence this year.

He traced the origin of the Army to 1863 when Lieutenant Glover of the Royal Navy established the “Glover Hausas,” a small local force that laid the foundation for what would become a key pillar of Nigeria’s defence structure.

“From the two World Wars to our own civil war, and from peacekeeping across Africa to the ongoing battles against terrorism, Nigerian soldiers have never failed to answer the call of duty.

“This celebration is not only a time to honour that legacy but also to ensure that the Nigerian soldier of today is empowered to meet new and emerging challenges,’’ he added.

As part of the NADCEL 2025 activities, Oluyede said the Army would commission civil-military cooperation projects, provide free medical services, and conduct community outreach programmes, led by the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association.

Public lectures and school engagements will also hold across formations to promote national values and civic responsibility.

He expressed appreciation to the media for their role in shaping public perception of the military, saying “it is important to acknowledge the long-standing partnership we share with you, which has significantly enhanced our operations in recent times.

“I reaffirm our commitment to maintaining cordial working relationships with you, other security stakeholders, and all well-meaning Nigerians.”