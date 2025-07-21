Army arrests 183 suspected internet fraudsters in Warri

FILE IMAGE

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The HQ 63 Brigade Nigerian Army /Sector 1 Joint Task Force, (SS) Operation Delta Safe,(OPDS), has arrested 183 suspected internet fraudsters in a raid operation in Warri, Delta State.

The Army said “the operation was carried out on July Saturday 19, 2025, following a tip-off on the activities of the suspects.“The suspects, all males between the ages of 16 and 29, were arrested in some apartments that served as an internet fraud training center within the area.

“Items recovered from the suspects include 274 assorted laptops, 87 assorted mobile phones, 9 laptop chargers, one table phone, and two WiFi devices.

“The suspects and the recovered items are currently on preliminary investigation and necessary action.

“The Nigerian Army assures the public that it will continue to work tirelessly to rid the society of cybercrime and other forms of criminality

Suspected Cultist

Similarly, a suspect, identified as Mr. Igbe Lucky Chika, a 26-year-old member of the Viking cult group, was arrested by the troops in Ezionun Community on July 19, 2025.

“Items recovered from the suspect include a locally made firearm, an axe, a cutlass, two mobile phones, and a Toyota Camry .

with registration number Delta ASB 41 BE.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of the Viking cult group and would be handed over to the relevant security agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Commander, 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Brigadier General MA Shonibare, has commended the troops for their professionalism and diligence in carrying out the operation.

“He urged the public to continue to support the military in its efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.”