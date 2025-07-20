Army arrests 183 suspected internet fraudsters in Warri, cultist in Ezionunn

…Brigade Commander commends troops, urges public support

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 63 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 1 Joint Task Force (South-South), Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), have arrested 183 suspected internet fraudsters in a major raid operation conducted in Warri, Delta State.

The operation, carried out on Saturday, July 19, 2025, followed credible intelligence about the activities of the suspects, who were found operating from apartments reportedly being used as a cybercrime training centre.

According to a statement from the Nigerian Army, the arrested suspects—aged between 16 and 29—were all males.

Items recovered during the raid include: 274 assorted laptops, 87 mobile phones, 9 laptop chargers, 1 table phone and 2 WiFi devices.

The Army said the suspects and exhibits are currently undergoing preliminary investigation, with appropriate legal actions to follow.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to combating cybercrime and other forms of criminality that threaten national security,” the statement added.

Cultist Nabbed in Ezionunn

In a separate operation on the same day, troops also arrested a suspected cultist, Mr. Igbe Lucky Chika, in Ezionunn community. The 26-year-old suspect is reportedly a member of the Viking confraternity.

Items recovered from the suspect include: A locally made firearm, An axe, A cutlass, Two mobile phones and A Toyota Camry with registration number Delta ASB 41 BE.

Preliminary investigations confirmed his affiliation with the Viking cult group. The suspect is expected to be handed over to the appropriate security agency for further interrogation and prosecution.

Commander of the 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force, Brigadier General M.A. Shonibare, praised the troops for their professionalism and effectiveness during the operations. He called on the public to continue supporting the military’s efforts in ensuring peace and security in Delta State and the entire South-South region.