Aregbesola emerges ADC Interim National Secretary

Rauf Aregbesola

By Idowu Bankole

Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has agreed to serve as the Interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress.

A former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, Aregbesola bemoaned the current political structure in Nigeria, saying that, “our political landscape is plagued by parties that lack ideological depth. They are empty shells, merging and splitting, not over policy or principle, but over power and personality. There is little regard for the people, and even less for the country.”

According to the ex-Osun Governor and two-time Commissioner for Works in Lagos state, noted, “The ADC is not perfect, but it stands for something. It was forged in resistance, sharpened by vision, and led by men and women who believe in justice, dignity, equality, inclusivity of all interests and true freedom. It has character. It has soul. It is therefore a true platform for expressing their aspirations.

“Sadly, in Nigeria today, we cannot say the same about many of our political parties.

“Political parties, therefore, are not merely machines for winning elections but institutions for mobilising, organising, energising, educating, empowering and encouraging the people towards their emancipation and development.

“A political party is not a platform for opportunism. It is not a mere vehicle to power for the few, nor a tool for personal ambition. A political party, in its truest form, is a living institution built on values, guided by ideals, and accountable to the people it seeks to serve.

“As the National Secretary, I will work to build a party that has a clear ideological compass as a party that is absolutely committed to the people, rooted in democratic values, rule of law, social justice, accountability, transparency and national development.

“I ask for your support not just in words, but in action. Hold me accountable. Challenge me when I stray. And stand with me as we begin this journey to rebuild our party, restore its soul, and return politics to its rightful place as a service to the people.”

President Bola Tinubu appointed Aregbesola as Commissioner for Works in Lagos under his administration as governor of Lagos State. He was appointed Minister of Interior by President Muhammadu Buhari after serving as a two-term governor of Osun State, a position he held until he fell out with the current Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu in 2023.