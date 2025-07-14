Ardova HPL: We’re here to learn – Ekiti Queens’ captain

By Solomon Nwoke

Handball Premier League debutants, Ekiti Queens’ captain, Aderonke Adediran has attributed her team’s poor performance at the ongoing League at the Sam Ogbomudia Stadium in Benin City to inexperience.

The Ekiti Queens have played and lost all four matches since the league started last week said yesterday that they were still learning the ropes of the game from the more experienced teams in the hope that they would pick up some wins along the way.

She commended the team’s coach, Ayo-Idowu Kayode, for taking the team to the premier league, noting that experience garnered would come in handy in future tournaments.

She said, “We have not done so well here because we lack the needed experience to play against the established teams. However, we are giving a good account of ourselves and hopefully we will pick some wins along the way.

“Our desire is to retain our place in the premier league. It’s a tough task but it is achievable. Our coach is trying and we are here because of the efforts he puts into his job.

“We are learning because it is not easy to come here for the first time and do well. We will put in more effort in subsequent games.

“I still believe we can win games before the first phase ends. I can’t say that other teams are better than us but they are using their experience to outplay us.

She noted that without the support of the Ekiti State government, it would have been difficult to make it to Benin.

She added, “Our state government supported us that is why we are here. Without the state government support, we wouldn’t have made it.

“What we have experienced here in Benin is more advanced than what we have come across in the past. We hope we learn fast so that we will be able to play against the more established teams.”

