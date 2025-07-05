Ara’s historic performance strengthens Nigeria-Brazil ties

By Benjamin Njoku

Aralola Olamuyiwa, popularly known as Ara, Nigeria’s Cultural Ambassador and renowned talking drummer, last weekend captivated dignitaries with a powerful performance at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The event, held in honor of Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and his wife, showcased Nigeria’s rich musical heritage and fostered cultural exchange between the two countries.

Also in attendance were Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Carlos Garcete among other distinguished guests from both nations.

The high point of the evening was when Ara presented a specially branded talking drum to the visiting Brazilian Vice President, a gesture that moved the audience, symbolizing the unifying power of African heritage. Receiving the drum, elated Geraldo Alckmin applauded Ara’s artistry, highlighting the impact of her performance.

“It was more than a performance,” Ara remarked, adding, “it was a bridge between continents, a moment of mutual respect and shared rhythm. I am deeply honored.” The event underscored the growing cultural ties between Nigeria and Brazil, two nations with deep historical roots and a shared African ancestry. Ara’s performance was a testament to the power of music in bridging cultural divides and promoting mutual understanding.