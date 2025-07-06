April Chidinma’s “PREYE” earns multiple nominations at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian actress and filmmaker April Chidinma Obichie has achieved a major career milestone as her powerful short film PREYE garners multiple nominations at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF). The gripping advocacy film, which tackles the sensitive issue of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), has received critical acclaim and now stands recognized in four major categories at the prestigious global platform.

PREYE, which stars April Chidinma in the lead role and Kelechi Udegbe as her husband, delves deep into the psychological and emotional scars inflicted by FGM. The film was nominated for: Best Short Film – Nollywood; Best Film by a Female Filmmaker (Africa); Best Short Thriller/Drama and Best Film by a Female Filmmaker

Beyond the success of PREYE, April Chidinma also scored a separate nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film The Waiter, showcasing her growing influence and versatility in Nollywood.

Reacting to the nominations, April expressed immense gratitude and excitement, calling the recognition a “dream come true.”

“Honestly, I’m still buzzing! Being nominated is such an incredible honor, and I’m so grateful for the recognition. It feels so good to finally see all the hard work pay off. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

“Also, getting nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ in The Waiter is truly surreal. It’s such an honor to be recognized for my work in such a powerful film. I’m thrilled to be part of it all!” she added.

A Story of Pain, Truth, and Healing

PREYE tells the emotional story of a woman whose marriage begins to unravel following a routine medical visit that leads to a devastating revelation—she is a survivor of Female Genital Mutilation, a truth long buried in her childhood.

As Preye (played by April) tries to make sense of her trauma, she must also confront the societal silence surrounding FGM, the expectations placed on women, and the painful journey to self-discovery. The film explores her emotional unraveling and her path toward healing and reclaiming her identity in the face of cultural and marital turmoil.

“PREYE is raw, original, and deeply personal. This film not only raises awareness, but also empowers survivors to seek healing and challenges communities to reevaluate harmful traditions,” April said.

With its deeply emotive storyline and social relevance, PREYE is fast gaining recognition as a bold voice in the fight against FGM and gender-based violence. The multiple TINFF nominations further cement the film’s place in the global conversation around women’s rights, mental health, and cultural transformation.

As anticipation builds for the festival, April Chidinma Obichie stands proud—not just as a nominee, but as a trailblazer using cinema to spark change.