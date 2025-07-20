APRA Sec Gen, Omoniyi Ibietan, named in PR Power List 2025

Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan

A former Special Adviser to the Minister of Information and National Orientation and public relations (PR) strategist, who is currently the Secretary General of African Public Relations Association (APRA), Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan has emerged as one of the top public relations experts named in the PR Power List 2025.

The event, which took place on Friday, 18th July 2025, at Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos, brought powerful PR personalities across the globe under the same umbrella for the recognition.

Omoniyi, the immediate past Head of Media Relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, made the list under the Changemakers category.

About 50 Nigerians were listed in the recognition organised for the fourth consecutive year by GLG Communications in partnership with The Guardian newspaper.

The recognition aims at celebrating 50 of Nigeria’s most influential PR and communications professionals who have shaped narratives and driven meaningful change across industries over the past year.

Omoniyi, who is a lecturer at Rome Business School was listed mainly because of his footprint which spans government, media, and academia, spanning the institutionalization of community radio policy in Nigeria; popularisation of the use of new media in public communication; and prompt, pervasive delivery of government communication.

Also part of the reasons for making the list was his effective communication management of the outbreak of Avian Influenza (sometimes, he issued three bulletins in a day); effective management of public communication during 2006 census; curating and advertising the achievements of Federal Government in all sectors between 1999 and 2007 under the title, “Lest We Forget”.

Publisher of TechEconony, Peter Oluka, who curated the event, hailed Omoniyi’s track record, saying the feat shows that innovation isn’t always loud. Sometimes, it is thoughtful, persistent, and people-focused.”

According to him, “As Nigeria navigates the treacherous tides of information disorder, media distrust, and shifting civic engagement, one man’s decades-long career has quietly but powerfully shaped how institutions communicate, how narratives are managed, and how policy is perceived. That man is Dr. Omoniyi P. Ibietan, recently named to the PR Power List 2025 in recognition of his exceptional influence, particularly excellence, impact, and innovation in strategic communications, thought leadership, and institutional transparency.”

Oluka said Dr. Ibietan, who berthed on Nigeria’s landscape as an activist, has been defending the people’s rights to democracy and freedom as a student leader from the late 1980s up to early 2000.

He said, “But for those who have followed his journey across journalism, academia, government, and regulatory communications, the recognition for strategic public relations enterprise is long overdue.”

He further affirmed that, “Dr. Ibietan’s profile defies convention. From the early days as a student leader, civil rights activist, media freedom and broadcast media democratization advocate, to his tenure as Head of Media Relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), his communication approach has always been deliberate: clear, calm, and consistent. Hence, some people have described him as a Renaissance man.”

Oluka opined that, “at the NCC, he transformed what was often seen as a bureaucratic gatekeeper into a proactive communicator of digital inclusion, re-engineered spectrum policy, and regulatory transparency. His strategies, rooted in stakeholder mapping, multi-stakeholder relations, media engagement, and digital integration, repositioned the Commission in the eyes of both the media and the public.”

“His initiatives in public communication, especially as Head of Online Media, was marked by proactive and anticipatory communication. From social media auditing to crisis communication playbooks, Ibietan ensured that government communication was not just about announcements but about alignment with citizen needs – a carry over from his days as Special Media Advisor to the Minister of Information and National Orientation,” he said.

Dr. Ibietan holds a Ph.D. in Communication from North-West University, South Africa, in addition to multiple degrees from the University of Ibadan, University of Uyo, and other prestigious institutions.

His groundbreaking, consequential book, “Social Media, Social Demography and Voting Behaviour in Nigeria”, published by Premium Times Books in 2023, cemented his place in the pantheon of political public relations scholars whose work transcends theory to shape policy and practice.

He is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the African Public Relations Association, a member of the African Council for Communication Education (ACCE), International Institute of Communications (IIC) and the Nigeria Community Radio Coalition (NCRC).

Vanguard News