APM Terminals Apapa unveils one-year roadmap to full solar power transition

APM Terminals

By Godwin Oritse

APM Terminals Apapa has announced a one-year road map towards its transition from reliance on diesel as a fuel source to gas, and eventually to solar and battery powered solutions.



In a statement by the Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen said the plan to transit has been ongoing for sometime.



He said, “As a company, we acknowledge transition is not an overnight journey and so we have designed a roadmap on how we move from current state to future state where our operations are fully decarbonised.



“Currently, we have commissioned two new CNG generators of 4MW capacity in our terminal which is shifting our reliance from diesel to gas as a fuel source for our power generation. This step also resonates with the Nigerian’s government’s commitment towards using gas for power generation.”



Knudsen added that with this shift, all the terminal’s reefer plugs, buildings and lighting will be powered by gas. He said the replacing diesel with gas a fuel source, would reduce the terminal’s carbon emissions, while continuing the transition into more environmentally friendly options, as more sustainable and renewable energy solutions become available.



He said, “In the next six to twelve months, we will further decarbonise our operations through onsite solar solution which will further displace our consumption by up to 30% and increase our self-generation capabilities.



“We are dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint worldwide, aiming for net zero emissions by 2040. Our approach integrates sustainable practices that boost efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.”



Recall that the Federal Government had in early July, held a one-day Decarbonisation Summit, aiming to address the gaps in policy, financing and technology that hinder Nigeria’s transition to low-carbon infrastructure.



Head of Procurement, APM Terminals Nigeria, Chinyere Adenaike, described the terminal’s goal as achieving its net zero ambition through full electrification of the terminal equipment as well as 100% reliance on renewable electricity to power operations.



She said, “This vision can only be achieved through strong commitment and deeper collaboration from government as well as through private investments in order to strengthen critical power infrastructure and introducing favourable regulations enabling this energy transition and sustainable port operations.



“We cannot achieve our net zero ambition alone. With this recognition, together with our global Energy Category team, we have already begun wider engagements with key stakeholders like Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), local distribution companies and renewable energy developers in the region.”

She added that that terminal intends to extend hands of partnership with relevant stakeholders and ease the deployment of renewable electricity solutions in the country overcoming the current power supply challenges.



“Nigeria is blessed with high levels of solar radiation which positions our country as a promising location for both large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal electricity projects and we as APM Terminals are committed to leveraging this opportunity to make our operations green,” she said.