APC youths back Sani Musa for party chairmanship, seek Akpabio’s support

A coalition of youth groups from over 1,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) support organisations across Nigeria’s North Central region has thrown its weight behind Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for the position of APC National Chairman.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting held on Thursday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. The gathering, convened to strategize on the region’s political future ahead of the 2027 general elections, also resolved to send a 100-man delegation to Senate President Godswill Akpabio to lobby for his support.

In a communiqué signed by Comrade Dan Okwa, Convener of the North Central APC Youth Vanguard, the coalition reaffirmed its commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and stressed the need for strategic party leadership to secure victory.

“We believe that the North Central must not only be heard but must be seen at the table of power,” the statement read. “As we prepare for 2027, it is imperative that we reorganise our internal political architecture and present one of our most credible and tested hands to lead the APC.”

The coalition described Senator Sani Musa, who represents Niger East and chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, as a loyal party man with grassroots appeal and a deep understanding of the APC’s vision.

“He is a man who understands the inner workings of the APC, appreciates its vision, and has shown unwavering commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Okwa said.

While acknowledging other aspirants, including former Nasarawa governor Senator Tanko Al-Makura, the coalition emphasized the need for generational balance.

“We respect all aspirants, especially Senator Al-Makura, who is a respected elder and party builder,” Okwa noted. “But we strongly believe that at this critical point in our national life, the APC needs a younger, dynamic, and unifying figure who can galvanise the party base, particularly the youth. That person is Senator Sani Musa.”

The group also appealed to North Central stakeholders to urge Senator Musa to officially declare interest in the position.

According to Okwa, the planned delegation to Akpabio will present a petition outlining the zone’s longstanding contributions to the APC.

“From massive voter mobilisation to defending the party during difficult times, the North Central has always stood by the APC. We believe now is the time for the party to reward loyalty and capacity,” he added.

The youths pledged to intensify mobilisation across the region and beyond, describing their push as not just about regional equity, but also about strengthening party unity and preparing for electoral success.

