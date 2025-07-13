APC wins chairmanship seats in Ikorodu, Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA

The chairmanship candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) have emerged winners of the Lagos State local government election in Ikorodu Local Government Area (LGA) and Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Returning Officers announced the results at about 12:35 a.m.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commision(LASIEC) returning officer, Alhaji Aregbesola Yekinni, declared Prince Adedayo Ladega as the duly elected chairman of Ikorodu LG, having secured 38,946 votes.

His closest rivals, Princess Saidat Odofin of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) got 2,592 votes; Labour Party (LP) candidate, Abdulazeez Awesu, garnered 2,753 votes, while the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate scored 68 votes.

Similarly, LASIEC returning officer, Arimoro Priscilla Oluwakanyinsola declared Hammed Olalekan Aroyewun of APC winner in Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA, after he garnered 15,015 votes to defeat Liadi Olawale of the PDP, who scored 341 votes.

Reacting to the victory, the outgoing Chairman of Ikorodu LG, Mr Wasiu Adesina, described the win as emphatic for the APC.

He expressed gratitude to the electorate for their overwhelming support and promised continued delivery of democratic dividends at the grassroots. (NAN)