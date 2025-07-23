APC takes NEC meeting to Tinubu’s doorsteps

Cites ‘logistic’ challenges

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Citing what it described as “logistical reasons”, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has changed the venue of its 14th National Executive Committee NEC meeting from its ‘Buhari House’ national secretariat to the Presidential Villa.

“The All Progressives Congress APC announces that the meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) scheduled to be held on Thursday, 24th July, 2025, will now take place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The change of venue from the Party’s National Secretariat – 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse II, Abuja, is due to logistical reasons”, said party spokesman, Felix Morka.

Following the sudden resignation of its erstwhile National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on June 27, the National Working Committee NWC of the party had on June 30 fixed a NEC meeting for July 24.

APC had noted that the NEC meeting could accept the nomination of a new chairman and then wait for the Convention where the final position of the party will be made as far as the issue of a substantive national chairman is concerned.

While the fate of the Bukar Dalori-led led NWC also hangs in the balance, the NEC is expected to review the party’s preparations for the August 16 bye-elections in 16 constituencies spread across 12 states of the Federation.

“Aside issues in the polity, presentation of new members especially governors to the NEC, our Congresses that are forthcoming is also expected to be on he agenda”, said a party official.

APC had at its 13th NEC meeting in February this year also appointed the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led seven-member constitution committee.

Other members of the committee included Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele – South West; Barr. Alphonsus Ogar Eba – South South; Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari – North West; Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum – North East; Gov. Abdullahi Sule – North Central and a representative of South East.

Thursday’s NEC meeting is expected to get a feedback from the Bunk committee.